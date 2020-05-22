‘Dancing With The Stars’ Will Return To ABC This Fall For Season 29

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC this fall for its 29th season. The popular series, where celebrities performed choreographed dance routines alongside professional dancers and were judged by a panel of ballroom experts and voted upon by viewers at home, will reportedly introduce their latest batch of competitors at a later date.

A press release on the show’s website did not reveal the official premiere date for this season. No announcement was made if there would be any amendments to the competition if social distancing rules continue to be in place this fall to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While this issue has not been formally addressed, social distancing rules could be difficult for the series to adhere to. Dancers must use formal ballroom techniques. These require competitors and pros to be very close to one another, and their bodies must touch when they dance. The show also relied on its live audience to provide feedback on routines and enjoyed standing room-only crowds in the congested studio where they taped the live shows. These issues will likely be addressed over the coming months as well.

ABC did not reveal if they would continue to update the show’s voting practices after the installation of new procedures in Season 28. The last season of the series allowed the audience to vote both online and by text and was limited to only 10 votes per couple each method. The show also introduced the “Judges’ Save,” where the judges chose who would exit from the bottom two couples every week taking some of the power from overzealous fans who routinely flooded voting lines for their favorite celebrity.

The show will continue to be hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will also return.

The show made an official announcement on its Instagram page, showing off a photo of its coveted mirrorball trophy. Fans appeared to be excited by the prospect of the show’s return. They liked the post 56,044 times and counting. Many commented on how happy they were that the show was renewed while others called for the return of some of their favorite pros, which include Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Hayley Erbert, and the DWTS troupe dancers.

“Dancing With The Stars: Socially Distant Be-Jewel’d Face Mask Edition,” quipped one fan of what viewers can expect moving forward.

“I can’t wait to watch my favorites Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson every Monday on my TV again,” stated a second follower.

“With revamped judging system hopefully!!, like 25% viewers vote and give the judges 75% of the vote” said a third fan of the voting policies that continue to be amended by the series.

“Nothing makes me happier,” stated a fourth fan.