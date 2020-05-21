Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shades ‘The Bachelor’, Says ‘It’s Like A Recipe For Disaster’

Arie Luyendyk Jr. opened up about how challenging the process of starring on 'The Bachelor' really is.

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. threw some shade in the direction of the reality television series during a recent virtual interview alongside his wife Lauren Burnham. Even though he did end up finding lasting love on the show, it was not an easy process and he does not believe it was designed to be. He explained how difficult the process really is, including the pressure he faced, according to US Weekly.

Luyendyk Jr.’s season hardly ended smoothly. He became one of the most disliked Bachelors in recent years after he proposed to Becca Kufrin only to later take it back due to his feelings for Burnham. He received major backlash after he decided to get back together with Burnham after the show was over. Nevertheless, their relationship ended up working out.

Looking back, Luyendyk Jr. is able to understand how hard it is to come out on top after starring on the show. Thus, he could not blame the most recent Bachelor Peter Weber for how he handled things during his season.

“It’s hard to comment on it because people commented on our season, but if you’re not there and not in the situation, it’s really hard to place blame or to cast judgment, I would say,” he said.

Burnham was able to back her husband up by explaining that The Bachelor is a television show that is edited in an effort to present people a certain way. Things are not always how they seem.

“There’s so much that you don’t see that goes into it. So even if [Peter] looks like the worst Bachelor, he probably wasn’t as bad as he seems. There’s probably things that happened that caused him to do those things,” she said.

Luyendyk Jr. went on to say that positive endings on shows like The Bachelor are almost unexpected with all the drama that goes on.

“And I’ve got to say as a Bachelor, I feel like you’re almost set up to fail. It’s, like, a recipe for disaster,” he said.

He referenced former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his infamously happy ending with his wife Catherine Giudici, noting that perfect endings like theirs are not common.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham got married in 2019 and later welcomed their daughter Alessi who is now almost 1-year-old. The family current resides in Scottsdale, Arizona and hope to welcome more children into their future, although they are not sure exactly when.