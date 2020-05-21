’90 Day Fiancé’: Lisa Hamme Admits To Calling Usman Umar The N-Word

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme is trying to make amends after calling her Nigerian husband, Usman Umar, the N-word, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Hamme’s use of the racial slur was brought to light after footage of the show’s upcoming Tell-All special leaked online. She later appeared on Instagram, where she described the issue as a “private matter” between her and her husband. In the live video stream, she went on to explain that she’s disappointed at the level of hatred and hurtful comments being hurled her way as a result of her actions. Hamme said she doesn’t understand why people won’t drop the issue, considering there are “people dying every day.” She also mentioned that she’s particularly hurt by the comments of her “fellow Muslim sisters” and insisted she has “a lot of love for the world.”

“I made the mistake of saying the N-word. I apologized several times, but you still want to come at me. This is something between my husband and I, but I’m here to take your abuse,” she said, before threatening to leave social media.

The 52-year-old woman also said she’s convinced the “world just doesn’t want to accept” that her husband actually loves hers.

“God as my witness, nobody will tell my husband what to do,” she continued, adding that she would not allow folks to “sit in judgment” of her relationship.

In the leaked footage, Umar began discussing the issues the couple had been dealing with throughout their relationship, including Hamme’s controlling manner and the way she spoke to him. The couple’s issues were also captured during the filming of the current season of Before the 90 Days.

During the last episode of the show, Hamme confronted her husband after discovering messages from other women on his phone, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. When Umar tried to stand up for himself, she began to insult his career as a rapper, insisting he was nothing more than a local act.

Throughout the season, Umar voiced his disdain for his wife’s attitude, but it seems their love has remained strong as the duo appears to still be married and moving along with the K-1 visa process to bring Umar to the United States. Umar also took to social media to thank his fans and followers for their support and assured black Americans who have been dealing with discrimination that “things are going to get better.”