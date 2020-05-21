Britney Spears Flaunts Her Abs In A Tight Crop Top, Sam Asghari Responds With A Comment About Cookies

Britney wrote that she was choosing "happiness" when she shared her photo with her Instagram followers.

Britney Spears shared a gorgeous new Instagram photo with her 24.3 million followers on Wednesday, and it was accompanied by a positive affirmation. Her boyfriend, fitness model Sam Asghari, responded to her cheerful post in the comments section, and he was clearly thinking about something sweet.

Britney informed her fans that she was maintaining a positive outlook on life by choosing “happiness.” In the photo that she chose to illustrate this declaration, she was exuding confidence and contentment. The 38-year-old “Till the World Ends” singer looked radiant as she posed in a summery, figure-flattering ensemble that included a tiny crop top. The garment was white with a pattern of dark blue organic shapes. It had a tight fit that highlighted Britney’s ample assets.

The top had a sweetheart neckline that scooped down low to expose a generous amount of Britney’s tanned decolletage. The bust was also ruched, which further accentuated Britney’s curvy chest. Her top also featured flirty ruffled sleeves.

Birtney’s bottoms were a pair of khaki shorts that were the low-rise style that she usually favors. The bottom hems hit up high on the thigh, so the shorts showed a lot of leg. Most of Britney’s toned lower limbs weren’t in the photo’s frame, but her outfit perfectly showcased her toned, taut midsection.

The “Gimme More” singer’s accessories included a white puka shell necklace and a black ribbon choker with a silver charm.

Britney’s long blond hair was pulled up in a messy ponytail. It looked like she was sporting a sultry smokey eye, complete with black eyeliner on both lash lines. Her lips were a rosy pink hue, and she was giving the camera a small close-lipped smile.

Britney posed with her arms straight down at her sides and her head slightly tilted. She was standing outside, where the bright sun created a dappled pattern of light and shadows on her body. A stone retaining wall and a wooded area were visible behind her.

Britney’s sun-drenched photo has earned over 290,000 likes since it was initially uploaded. The singer’s boyfriend was one of her thousands of followers who also took to the comments section to respond to her post.

“That’s the look I get when I eat all the chocolate chip cookies,” Sam wrote, punctuating his remark with a crying laughing emoji.

“I saw Britney Spears choose happiness today, so today I also choose happiness,” read one fan’s response to Britney’s caption.

“Yes queen!! Those abs are still so iconic,” gushed another admirer.

“Queen of choosing happiness,” a fourth comment read.

Britney showed her fans just how hard she works to maintain her fit physique in a video that she shared with them earlier this month. The “Stronger” hitmaker was shown exercising with Sam inside her home gym.