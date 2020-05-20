Lisa Rinna & Erika Girardi Are Twinning In Identical Blazer Mini Dresses For ‘RHOBH’ Party

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars are pretty in pink at Erika's astrology party.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi wore lookalike mini dresses while shooting scenes for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo stars were twinning when Lisa turned up for an astrology reading at Erika’s Pasadena mansion while wearing a pink, jacquard blazer dress that was identical to the hostess’s outfit.

On Instagram, both Lisa and Erika posted matching photos of their unexpected twin style. Erika had her long blonde hair in a ponytail, while Lisa sported a long faux ponytail. Both women appeared to be wearing the cleavage-baring ensemble with nothing underneath it. In her post, Lisa tagged Rotate Birger Christensen as the designer for the double-breasted blazer dress.

In the comments to Erika’s photo, fans and celebrity friends had fun commenting on the co-stars’ fashion fiasco.

“Brenda and Kelly 90210 Spring Fling,” one follower wrote.

“Thelma & Louise strike again,” another added.

Another commenter poked fun at what newbie RHOBH star Sutton Stracke would say about the identical dresses.

“Sutton: if they wore couture this would not have happened.”

And other fans thought both women looked great in the dress.

“Who cares if you wore the same outfit…you both rocked it in your own bada** way. #fire #slay,” another wrote.

This is not the first time Lisa has channeled Erika’s style. In a video posted on the Bravo TV Instagram page, Lisa recalled when she and Erika wore the same high-end shoes to a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, a fashion first for the Bravo franchise.

Lisa also dressed up as Erika’s pop star alter ego, Erika Jayne, for a Halloween party, but this is by far their biggest twin moment the two have ever had as they set themselves up for the ultimate “who wore it better” comparison.

In the RHOBH clip, Erika even hugged Lisa as she said, “We look amazing!”

Of course, the two fashionistas have similar styles even when they’re not filming together.

For Lisa’s Season 10 interview look for the Bravo reality show, she is often seen in a puffy-sleeved, fuschia dress that is reminiscent of a puffy-sleeve teal dress that Erika has been photographed in. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars both rocked their ’80s-style minis in their own unique way, as seen in recent photos posted by Bravo.

The duo’s matching pink dress look was teased in the promo for the RHOBH cast’s highly-anticipated reading with Shawn Breathwaite, but fans couldn’t tell until now that they were actually wearing the same exact dress.