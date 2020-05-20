Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Robert Is Certain There’s More To Holly’s Supposed Death

During Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Robert Scorpio and Laura Spencer Collins will meet up for another chat. Robert has been devastated over the news that his ex-wife Holly Sutton seemingly died, but now he’s becoming more convinced by the day that there’s much more to this story.

Robert recently got drunk at the Floating Rib and ended up on Laura’s doorstep. She had a bit of fun with him after he slept on her couch, letting him think that he propositioned her. Then she lent her support as he opened up to her about Holly. During the episode airing on Thursday, May 21, Laura will apparently worry a bit about Robert’s current path when the two talk again.

Holly supposedly died when a ship she was on went down and that trip was connected to WSB business. It initially seemed as if Peter probably orchestrated it, but a phone call he made to a mysterious ally made it sound as if that wasn’t the case. Regardless of Peter’s potential involvement, there do seem to be signs suggesting that Holly either isn’t dead or that her death was more complicated than just a shipwreck.

Not long ago, Anna noticed something in a WSB file that made her suspicious about the circumstances of Holly’s death. Now, Robert is asking questions too.

The sneak peek for Thursday’s show indicates that he will talk with Laura at the Metro Court. Something will prompt him to tell her that the reports of Holly’s death have been greatly exaggerated. Robert can’t back this belief up yet, but it sounds as if he’s quite convinced now that there are big answers about what happened to Holly that have yet to be uncovered.

It appears that Laura will hear Robert out, but she will not be easily convinced. According to SheKnows Soaps, Laura will feel that Robert is deluding himself and it seems clear this concern of hers is about his thinking Holly’s still alive.

Is Holly really still alive? General Hospital spoilers have teased that the answer may not be determined yet. Tristan Rogers, who plays Robert, recently suggested that Holly could still be alive. However, based on the wording he used, it sounded as if killing off the character was the original intention the writers had. There is a chance, however, for the writers to change course on this.

Due to the filming hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, the episode airing on Thursday is the last new one that ABC will be airing for a while. Filming has not been able to start up again yet and it’s not known yet when new shows will be able to air. That seemingly means that viewers will be left wondering about Holly’s fate just like Robert and Laura. General Hospital spoilers hint that juicy developments could come when the show returns and viewers will be anxious to see more.