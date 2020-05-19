‘Pump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Gave Brittany Cartwright A ‘Heads Up’ About Jax Taylor’s Chapter In Her Book

Kristen Doute gave her a friendly heads up before her book release.

Kristen Doute gave her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend, Brittany Cartwright, a heads up about the chapter she wrote about her husband, Jax Taylor, in her new book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, which is set to be released on June 2.

After revealing to Us Weekly on May 19 that her chapter about Jax was “probably” the hardest one she wrote, she explained that while she didn’t name any names in her book, fans of the Bravo reality series will know right away that the chapter is about him.

“It was difficult because I felt so much guilt about my mistake that I didn’t feel that I really deserved any sort of platform to speak my mind about it or say my piece,” she explained.

During the second season of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen infamously hooked up with Jax, who was trying to win back his ex-girlfriend and her former best friend, Stassi Schroeder, during her years-long relationship with Tom Sandoval.

“I did reach out to both Brittany and Ariana and just kind of gave them a heads up that there were going to be some things about, you know, Brittany’s husband and Ariana, her long term boyfriend,” Kristen shared.

As messy as Kristen’s hookup with Jax was, she doesn’t believe that there should be much chatter happening about it at this point in time. After all, both she and Jax have forgiven themselves and one another for their mistake and have also been forgiven by the other parties involved.

Kristen went on to say that she has been frustrated by the people who have brought up her hookup with Jax as if it is something she and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are dealing with currently before adding that she does understand that due to the controversial nature of their encounter, some will never forget what happened between her and Jax.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen looked back on her controversial hookup with Jax during an interview on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, in March. At the time, Kristen revealed that after telling one of her friends about their indiscretion, Katie Maloney spilled the beans to their friend group during a drunken night out.

“It was Katie [Maloney],” Kristen confirmed, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Kristen then said Katie’s loose lips were a blessing in disguise because it forced her and Jax to deal with what they had done and ultimately, the group was able to move forward.