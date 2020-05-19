Jon Gosselin Shares Message To His Estranged Children, Says He Wants All 8 Of His Kids To Hang Out Together

The former TLC reality star says there's an 'invisible wall' between his house and ex-wife Kate's.

Jon Gosselin says he wants his eight kids to spend time together despite the fact that he is completely estranged from his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin. The Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum, who is currently only speaking to six of his kids, is on a mission to bring all of his children back together for some sibling time, and he has offered an open invitation to his estranged children.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jon said he has no “qualms” about his kids spending time together and that if they want to meet up or get together as a group they should be able to do so.

“I wish that all my kids would just be together, hang out together, go to the mall. Just hang out together,” the former TLC star said. “Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other but I feel like there is an invisible wall.”

Jon, who took his ex-wife to court allegedly illegally filming their minor kids for her Kate Plus 8 reality show without work permits, added that he never hears from Kate at all and that it’s “just totally like that person doesn’t exist anymore.” The two divorced in 2009.

The father of eight currently has custody of his 16-year old kids Hannah and Collin, while their siblings Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel live nearby with Kate. The exes’ 19-year-old twins, Mady and Cara, both go to college In New York, but are currently living at home with their mother and four of their siblings for the summer.

In a message to his estranged younger children, Jon invited the four teens to come over to the house that he shares with his longtime girlfriend, Colleen Conrad.

“I love you,” Jon said to his kids. “You’re welcome to come over, call Hannah [and] Collin. I don’t know what’s holding you up… I don’t know what the ill will is. It’s kind of hard to reach out to you. But hopefully, you call or call Hannah and you can walk to my house.”

The former reality star noted that he hopes when Hannah and Collin get their driver’s licenses they’ll just drive to school and pick up their siblings at their school because “legally, no one can stop them from doing so.”

The IT professional and sometime DJ added that he hopes his kids saw the birthday message he posted to them on social media earlier this month when they turned 16.

Jon also revealed that he occasionally runs into his estranged kids when they are out shopping in their small Pennsylvania hometown and that they will just awkwardly wave when they see each other.

As for his older daughters, Jon said he hasn’t talked to Mady and Cara in “six years or seven years.” Fans of the reality TV family know that Made once blasted her dad for talking about their personal family business on TV.

In 2016, Mady told People her dad should “maybe spend some time” thinking about why his kids don’t want to see him. She also said Jon doesn’t even know her.