RHONY Star Ramona Singer Reacts To A Season One Episode ‘I’m A Fan Of Myself’

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer proved once again that she is the quarantine reality star we need right now. Ramona and her daughter Avery, 33, took to their Instagram stories to show reactions to Season one episode three of the hit show.

Ramona and Avery have been quarantining in Florida with Ramona’s ex-husband, Mario Singer, since the global pandemic began back in March.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo has been posting daily photos and videos of their lives. The blondes have shown everything from their dinners to their workouts. Now, just like a lot of the public, they rewatched old episodes of Bravo shows.

On Monday night, the ladies viewed Ramona’s show, The Real Housewives of New York City Season One Episode Three.

“I’m loving it,” Ramona commented.

The episode centered on Ramona’s insistence that women work and make their own money.

“I like working. It’s very important to me,” Ramona says in the episode.

In the scenes, the blonde businesswoman is on the phone working hard in her office while discussing why she feels it is so crucial for women to be successful on their own. Ramona talked about how her mother was in a bad marriage. The notion of independence was “drilled” into the reality star’s head at a young age because of her parents’ relationship.

“If you are in a marriage and if somehow he doesn’t treat you right, you’re able to walk away financially,” Ramona said of the benefits of financial security during her RHONY interview.

These scenes are especially exciting as they were filmed several years before Ramona and her husband, Mario, divorced. The once-happy couple divorced in 2016 after 22 years of marriage.

“I want to go to a good college and have a good job and be able to make a lot of money for myself,” 12-year old Avery said.

Since the show, Avery has done just that. Ramona’s daughter graduated from the University of Virginia in 2017, Bravo reported. Although quarantining in Florida, she resides in New York City.

“My mom, she told me to always be independent,” young Avery said in the episode.

“Yes, she did!” Avery shouted in response to her younger self.

Avery continued commentary on the story calling her mother a “queen.”

As for the advice that Ramona gave to be independent during the show, 12 years later, “it still stands for every woman,” Ramona says.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 is currently airing.