Ashanti Poses With Dogs In Tiny Denim Shorts: ‘Me & My Girls’

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The 39-year-old is known for her outfit posts via the social media platform and opted for a comfy ensemble for her most recent upload.

The “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved black T-shirt which is taken from her own merchandise. As seen on Ashanti’s official online store, the graphic tee has four of her magazine covers printed onto a collage. Her name is printed in yellow capital letters with “The Millenium Tour 2020!” written above in white text.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, she paired the ensemble with tiny ripped denim shorts that fell way above her knees and displayed her incredible legs. To complete the look, Ashanti opted for a pair of multicolored Nike sneakers. The brunette beauty sported her dark curly hair in a high ponytail and pushed it over to one side. She accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, gold heart-shaped hoop earrings, and large black sunglasses. For her makeup application, Ashanti appeared to be going for a natural look.

The singer was captured sitting outdoors on the grass with her two dogs. Ashanti parted her legs open and held onto the dogs with each hand. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and looked to be enjoying the bright weather.

For her caption, Ashanti referred to the dogs as her “girls.” In the tags, she credited Eyechic for the eyewear she was wearing.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 128,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“I’ve crushed on you since I first heard you and saw your music videos, you’re gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful, sweetheart. Ashanti, love you, honey,” another devotee shared.

“Please tell me your skin regimen because you look unbelievably amazing. We want to stay forever young like you. I still want to meet you one day,” remarked a third fan.

“You are the epitome of a black queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ashanti is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her dogs. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed alongside her pets in a loose-fitted gray knitted jumper with long sleeves. She paired the top ensemble with matching joggers, and gray and white Nike sneakers. Ashanti accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, a gold watch, and white-framed sunglasses. To complete the look, she sported her long wavy hair down for the occasion.