Jinger Duggar Praises The Love Of Husband Jeremy: ‘I Am So Grateful For This Man’

Jinger Duggar praised the love of her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, in a new Instagram share. The Counting On star used the social media platform to explain the deep feelings she has toward her husband and the father of their almost 2-year-old daughter Felicity.

In a caption to a photo of the couple where they are seated alongside one another participating in what appears to be a Bible study, Jinger revealed that one of her prayers was always to find someone to marry who felt the same way spiritually as she did.

In the image, Jinger is looking down at a series of pages, seated alongside her husband of almost four years. Her dyed blond hair is long and loose, pushed over to one side and cascading down over her right shoulder. She is wearing a dark-colored sweater with long sleeves and a gold necklace.

Jeremy has a pensive look on his face as he appears to be explaining something to his wife. His dark hair is combed neat and his facial scruff is trimmed. Wearing a dark sweater over a button-down shirt, Jeremy looks studious in the image.

Fans of the family appeared to love the image of the young couple pursuing their faith together. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“You two are the most beautiful couple. Your love shines through your smiles and is contagious,” remarked one follower of the reality star, who grew up in front of TLC’s cameras as one of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s 19 children.

“I can tell how much he loves you too. Love your family,” said a second fan.

“Yes. That’s what I always tell young ladies seeking for a husband,” stated a third follower.

“The way she looks at him is everything,” said a fourth fan.

The couple was introduced by Jinger’s brother-in-law Ben Seewald, Jessa Duggar’s husband. Jeremy joined the Duggars on a ministry trip to Central America, and shortly after that trip, Jinger and Jeremy began a courtship.

“It was there that I really saw his heart and really admired his character,” Jinger said in a statement on TLC’s official website.

Jinger and Jeremy appeared to be a perfect match from the beginning of their courtship as both heavily relied on their faith. In July 2016, the couple announced they were engaged. Jinger and Jeremy wed on November 5, 2016. After relocating to Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy was a minister at Grace Community Church, the couple moved to California so Jeremy could pursue a theological and pastoral studies program at The Master’s Seminary.