‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Seeks Help To Save John, Xander Tries To Revive Maggie

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 19, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty to talk about as the soap rolls through another week.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) desperately look for someone to help her get her husband John Black (Drake Hogestyn) out of the clutches of Orpheus.

Orpheus has taken John hostage and is now demanding that Marlena pay $10 million in ransom in order to get him back. Orpheus plans to use that money to kidnap his grandson David and take him out of Salem to raise him.

Although Marlena was warned not to go to the police, she will turn to her close friends Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for help. The trio will devise a plan to get John back and hopefully capture Orpheus in the process.

Meanwhile, Zoey will try to convince Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) that she can be trusted with David. Zoey is excited to get to know her little nephew, but Rafe will be worried that she may be up to no good, despite the fact that she recently told him it was Orpheus and Evan (Brock Kelly) that caused the car crash that killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) and Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby girl, Mickey.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) has rushed to Statesville in hopes of telling Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) that she wasn’t the person who caused the car accident and took two innocent lives. However, he’ll find her unresponsive after a suicide attempt.

Xander will be desperate to help Maggie and will try everything in his power to revive her. Maggie has been kind to Xander, and the two have formed a connection over the past year. He’ll be devastated when he sees that she tried to take her own life because of a situation that he played a huge part in.

In addition, Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) will have some shocking news for her boyfriend Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and his son, Sonny (Freddie Smith).

Kayla will inform the two men that it was not Maggie who is responsible for killing Justin’s late wife, Adrienne. She’ll explain to them that Orpheus and Evan drugged Maggie in hopes of kidnapping her for ransom money from her husband Victor (John Aniston).

However, they got into the car crash and left Maggie at the scene to take the blame. Days of our Lives fans will likely see Justin and Sonny be stunned and relieved by this news.