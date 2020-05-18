‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Tuesday: Malcolm Begs For A Second Chance

The Young and the Restless preview for Tuesday, May 19, teases classic moments that aired the first time on May 6, 1994. Watch as Neil’s brother Malcolm shows up as a big surprise. Plus, Cricket battles it out in court while Victor helps Hope out after taking a big leap of faith.

Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) estranged brother, Malcolm (Shemar Moore), arrives in Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. Neil is busy making deals and doesn’t have much time for his little brother. Malcolm admits that he was a bad guy as a teenager, but he lets Neil know that he grew up and graduated high school along with learning a trade. Now Malcolm wants to make amends, but for Neil, their bad blood runs deep.

A photographer, Malcolm, shakes up the dynamics of the Winter family as well as gives Neil a family. All Malcolm wants to do is get to know his older brother, but at first, Neil doesn’t want to have anything to do with rebellious Malcolm. Finally, though, Neil accepts Malcolm, and they have a complicated family relationship, including a love triangle with Dru (Victoria Rowell). Still, they manage to power through all the ups and downs until Neil’s untimely death in 2019. This flashback episode allows viewers to see once again how it all began for the brothers Winters.

Meanwhile, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) faces a fierce battle in court. She and her law partner John (John Castellanos) have a tough new case, and their client is charged with causing somebody’s demise. While Cricket and John hope to defend April by showing that she did what she had to do in order to protect herself from her husband, Dr. Robert Lynch, however, they may find that their defense does not end up working so well even though April is a battered wife who finally reached her limit.

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) takes a leap of faith to help Hope (Signy Coleman). Victor is prepared to give everything he can to Hope, but she may not be ready to receive all that Victor has to offer her. As often the case with Victor, his nemesis Jack (Peter Bergman) is also doing something for the woman Victor seems to love. Jack manages to tug at Hope’s heartstring by creating what he knows best — a signature fragrance named “Hope.” It looks like Victor has somebody vying for his woman’s attention, which is sure to bring out his most competitive nature.