New Orleans Saints News: Running Back Ty Montgomery Signing Adds To Explosive Offense

The New Orleans Saints have had one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL for years, but it isn’t complete yet. Running back Ty Montgomery has signed a deal to join a squad that includes Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Taysom Hill. Football fans may not think that head coach Sean Payton needs any further firepower on his offense, but the Saints have a way of finding a spot for everyone.

The official site of the NFL reported the signing at the end of last week, but it left some fans scratching their heads.

Montgomery joins a team that already has Kamara and Latavius Murray in the offensive backfield. Those two running backs racked up nearly 1500 yards on the ground and 12 total touchdowns during the 2019 season. Hill added another 156 rushing yards and seven touchdowns of his own.

Even though the offense in New Orleans is quite crowded, Montgomery told the Saints official site that he found the perfect home.

Speaking with my agent, this is just a perfect opportunity for someone in my position, who basically has kind of struggled a little bit in trying to find my niche and my role in offenses, being drafted as a receiver and then moving to running back.”

Montgomery was drafted as a receiver by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, but he was turned into a running back.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Packers before spending time with the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. Now, he heads to New Orleans, where he believes that Payton will know what to do with him and his talents.

“Coach Sean Payton and his offense has been (known) for putting guys in the best positions to be successful and being very creative on offense.”

The Saints have a lot of talent at each position, but they never stop looking for more on offense. Montgomery could end up playing running back, slot receiver, tight end, or even returning punts and kickoffs.

Earlier in the offseason, New Orleans signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal. Despite having a back-up for Brees on the roster, Winston will allow the Saints to continue using Hill as a multi-positional weapon.

Ty Montgomery initially dealt with some frustration in switching from wide receiver to running back but eventually got used to it. With the offensive mindset of Sean Payton, he may end up in another new position he’s never played before.