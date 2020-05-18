Dr. Paul Nassif Reveals How Ex-Wife Adrienne Maloof Reacted To His Baby News

Paul Nassif is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Brittany Pattakos.

Dr. Paul Nassif announced that he and his wife, Brittany Patakos, are expecting their first child together last month. So, how does his ex-wife, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Adrienne Maloof, feel about his baby news?

While Adrienne hasn’t shared a public statement in regard to the expansion of Paul family, the Botched doctor, who is a popular plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, spoke to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about Adrienne’s reaction to the news, explaining that while she hasn’t said a whole lot, she appears to be happy for him and Brittany.

“I kind of haven’t really discussed that with her. I mean she knows, obviously. She said ‘congratulations’ to both of us. So, I think a ‘congratulations’ is probably a good thing to say. But I haven’t really discussed,” Paul told the outlet during a phone interview.

Paul and Brittany officially confirmed her pregnancy in April with an ultrasound photo on Instagram. The couple wed in October.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Paul was married to his ex-wife Adrienne from 2002 until 2012 and they share three sons, including 17-year-old Gavin Nassif and 14-year-old twins Christian and Colin. As for Brittany, she was never married prior to her and Paul’s wedding last year and the child she and Paul are currently expecting will be her first.

Although Adrienne may be keeping all of her thoughts to herself in regard to Paul becoming a father for the fourth time, the two of them have appeared to be on good terms in recent years and have actually posed for photos alongside one another with the partners at events. They’ve even celebrated certain holidays as a family with Brittany and the sons they share.

The Daily Dish went on to reveal that Adrienne actually played a bit of a role in the early stages of Paul’s romance with Brittany after the two of them attended Adrienne’s mom’s wedding as a couple after initially meeting at a medical meeting.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Adrienne opened up about her failed marriage to Paul during an interview with Hollywood Life in December of last year. At the time, Adrienne said that while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn’t cause their divorce, it didn’t exactly help their relationship.

“If you already have some cracks, it makes the cracks a little deeper, maybe. That might be the way to look at it,” he explained.