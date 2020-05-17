Larsa Pippen Claps Back On Twitter After Being Accused Of ‘Bullying’ And ‘Trashing’ Jordyn Woods

Larsa Pippen decided to react on Twitter after a user rehashed her past issues with Jordyn Woods.

Pippen, 45, was one of Khloe Kardashian’s friends who spoke out about her alleged cheating scandal involving Woods, 22. Back in February 2019, Pippen urged Woods to tell the truth about her situation with Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson. At the time, Woods was planning to tell her side of the event with Jada Pinkett-Smith on Red Table Talk.

Although the controversy surrounding Thompson’s infidelity happened last year, it was brought back into the forefront earlier this week. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian was accused of being pregnant by Thompson again. Several of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans were upset with her for seemingly getting romantically involved with her ex. Other non-fans also pointed out how Kardashian’s family and friends allegedly treated Woods when they first learned of the scandal. One user specifically called out Pippen and claimed she was “bullying and trashing” Woods so bad that Kim Kardashian had to de-escalate the feud.

After seeing the tweet, Pippen retweeted the user. She then responded by saying the accusation is completely false. Pippen also left several messages as an attempt to clear the air and further tell her side of the story.

“I never trashed her all I said is ‘tell the truth’ that’s it,” Pippen claimed. “If your dog attacks someone it’s your dog’s fault, not the person walking by. Period. I never talk negatively about anyone. I know ppl are human and gonna make mistakes. I see the good in everyone. Believe non[e] of what u hear and half of what u see.”

Since the beginning of the scandal, Woods has insisted that she and Thompson only shared a kiss at his Los Angeles home last year. Pippen, however, shared a different take back in May 2019. While appearing on Hollywood Unlocked, she told her friend and host Jason Lee that both she and Kourtney Kardashian had suspicions regarding their dynamic with one another, per Hollywood Life. She said she would have a “weird feeling” when she saw Woods and Thompson in the same room together. Although she didn’t elaborate, she said the suspicions were enough for her to believe the February incident was true. According to Pippen, neither she nor Kourtney was shocked when they first heard of the alleged infidelity.

Thompson and Kardashian broke up shortly after the scandal took place. Since then, the parents of True Thompson, 2, are in a better place while co-parenting. Woods hasn’t reunited with the Kardashian-Jenner family as of yet. Prior to her fallout with them, she was best friends with Kylie Jenner.