’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Darcey Silva Bonds With Daughters After Split With Tom Brooks

Darcey Silva is single again and she’s using the time to create new memories with her daughters, based on a new 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days sneak peek on TLC’s website.

This is Silva’s fourth time appearing on Before the 90 Days, and from the looks of things, it might be her last. This season, Silva briefly reunited with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brooks, who she believed wanted to work on their relationship. However, the pair was unable to get on the same page and spent their time trading insults before Silva stormed off. Brooks later showed up at Silva’s home, but she wanted nothing to do with him and quickly sent him packing.

Now, the mother-of-two has moved out on her own and is determined to start a new life with her girls. The new sneak peek showed Silva bonding with her daughters while practicing a bit of self-care.

“Ever since the breakup, the girls have been there for me,” she told the cameras. “They said, ‘just stay empowered, don’t let a man get you down because you deserve better.'”

“My girls have seen me go through heartache and pain and bad relationships, but I think I have been the best role model I can be for my daughters. And I’m happy that Tom is out of my life for good.”

As for Brooks, the handsome Brit told the show’s producers that he had already found a new woman who captured his heart. As he packed his things to leave New York, he told the cameras that he’s feeling good and ready for the next chapter of his life. He said he tried to reconnect with the “old Darcey” but was unable to reach that side of the woman he once loved.

Brooks is later seen heading to the airport, where he revealed that he would be traveling to Canada to see his new girlfriend, Shannon, who he met at the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for Silva’s other past beaus, her ex, Jesse Meester, is still on the hunt for love. He recently appeared on Find Love Live, a new TLC reality TV show aimed at connecting singles through video chat, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Silva and Meester appeared on the first and second seasons of Before the 90 Days but ultimately called it quits.

When it comes to love, Silva said she’s still hoping to find the right one but is currently focusing on herself and her kids.