‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Neil Winters Arrives

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, May 18, brings the arrival of Neil Winters in Genoa City in a flashback moment that first aired on February 13, 1991. He and Drucilla cross paths at the beginning. Plus, Katherine gets upsetting news about Brock, and Olivia doesn’t agree with Nate.

Kristoff St. John makes his Y&R debut as Neil Winters when Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) crosses paths with the new executive trainee hire at Jabot, according to SheKnows Soaps. Dru hopes to make Nate (Nathan Purdee) jealous even though he seems stuck on her sister, Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams). Dru and Neil flirt, and he wonders if she is coming onto him, but Dru tells him to get over himself. Even so, they have a great time together and end up making some plans that they don’t realize may end up changing the course of their whole lives. For now, though, Dru just needs to use Neil to catch Nate’s attention.

Elsewhere, Olivia and Nate share a difference of opinion, which may assist Dru in her quest to get his attention. Still, given her new interest in Neil, Dru might change her mind anyway, but not before she tries to convince Neil to woo Olivia away from Nate. The charged moments mark the beginning of a quadrangle between Olivia, Nate, Dru, and Neil.

Ultimately, though, Dru and Neil went on to fall in love, and they went on to form a family together with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James). Unfortunately, Neil died last year, and Dru is presumed dead after a fall from a cliff several years ago, leaving Devon and Lily as the remaining members of the Winters family appearing in the most recent storylines.

Elsewhere, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) receives disturbing news about Brock (Beau Kazer). While she tries to relax with Rex (Quinn K. Redeker), Kay ends up getting a call that shatters their intimate time together. She learns that Brock had been mugged and shot. Before learning that her son’s life hangs in the balance, Katherine and Rex enjoyed some tea together while discussing their experiences.

As Rex’s mother enjoys some moments of happiness with Rex, across town, Brock (Beau Kazer) confronts Clint (James Michael Gregory). Then, later, he has it out with Gina (Patty Weaver), and ultimately somebody mugs and shoots him, leaving him fighting for his life. Clint ran to the scene and attempted to save Brock’s life, but he didn’t stick around, which seems odd to everybody else. They wonder what is going on with the situation.