Kelly Ripa Fires Back At Critics, Says Makeup Is The Least Of Her Concerns As She Films ‘Live’ From Home

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' host isn't letting critics get her down.

Kelly Ripa isn’t letting anyone criticize her makeup. On Friday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the TV host shot back at critics after learning that some viewers have said she and co-host Ryan Seacrest sometimes look shiny while filming the show from home. In response, Ripa made it clear that her appearance wasn’t the thing she was most worried about right now, according to People.

“I don’t care. I have a new outlook on life. Certain things don’t matter any more and my appearance is one of those things that just don’t matter,” Ripa said.

The comment came after Seacrest told Ripa that some viewers had critiqued the self-makeup jobs that she and Seacrest are doing.

“First of all, let me just say, to people commenting about our appearance, ‘How dare you and you’re lucky that we actually put clothes on. It’s harder than you think to roll out of bed and come to a TV show,'” Ripa said.

Ripa said that at this point in her quarantine, she’s considering just taking the laptop to her bed and filming the show from there. The host said that while it may be tempting, she’ll never let herself get to that point. She has to remind herself that she’s a professional, and even though she’s hosting it from her house, Live is still a TV show.

The longtime host also poked fun at Seacrest for taking advantage of bronzer whenever he looks oily during the broadcasts. Ripa said that the bronzer looks “fetching” on him, and even called out the brand he was using.

Seacrest was a good sport, and pulled out the bronzer in question to show his co-host and the audience. He explained that he uses the bronzer in order to avoid too much glistening during the show’s broadcasts.

Ripa said that while she’s been doing her own makeup for the shows, she’s been using some pretty old products. The host explained that she hasn’t been ordering makeup, and has been just using what she already had. She even speculated that some of it was toxic because it was so far past its expiration date.

In a previous episode of the show, Ripa copped to using her daughter’s self-tanner to help freshen her up for her shows. Ripa said that all of her clothes and makeup is locked in the studio where they usually film. As a result, she’s without most of her regular tools, and is having to improvise to keep the show going.