Ellen Pompeo Visits ‘Station 19’ In New Episode

Meredith Grey will be offering a bit of comfort to a grieving firefighter.

Worlds are colliding on Thursday’s episode of Station 19 as Grey’s Anatomy’s Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, steps in to support a grieving Andy Herrera, played by Jaina Lee Ortiz, according to a report from Pop Culture.

During last week’s episode of the ABC firefighter series, viewers watched as Andy struggled to put the pieces together after the death of her father. Andy believed her mother died when she was a little girl and after her death, her father made the decision to cut ties with the rest of her maternal family, including her mother’s sister. While sorting through her father’s things, she discovered countless letters from her mother’s family that were addressed to her but that she had never received. The influx of information left the grieving firefighter questioning the type of man her father truly was as she desperately searched for answers about her mother.

In tonight’s episode, Andy starts having flashbacks of her mother while visiting her husband at Grey Sloan, where she runs into Meredith.

“Nothing makes sense anymore, and everyone thinks it’s the grief talking and maybe it is, but I can’t shake the feeling that maybe something really awful happened, with my mom,” she tells Meredith, who is more than happy to offer a listening ear.

According to showrunner Krista Vernoff, writing Meredith Grey into the scene was the right move as the doctor would be able to provide a bit of an outside perspective for the firefighter during a critical moment.

“[Andy’s] been through tremendous loss this season, and I think that loss laid her out, and she had a knowing. Like she came into a knowing that something was not right about the story she’d been told her whole life by her dad…she seemed like a crazy person,” Vernoff said.

“But here comes Meredith Grey, who doesn’t really know her and doesn’t really love her, but is able to offer her the clarity that she doesn’t sound crazy.”

In a shocking twist, Andy finally learns the truth about her mother. The determined firefighter manages to track down her aunt but when she knocks on the door in front of her, she comes face-to-face with the woman she thought had been dead for most of her life.

This Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover will be welcomed treat for fans since the coronavirus pandemic caused production to shut down before the completion of the season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.