WWE News: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Could Challenge Adam Cole For NXT Championship

Friday Night SmackDown superstar Otis shocked the WWE Universe when he won the men’s Ladder match at Money in the Bank. Now the superstar has the opportunity to challenge for any World Championship across WWE’s three brands, and Adam Cole believes Otis could return to the black-and-gold brand to steal his prize.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Cole appeared on The Bump and discussed his reasoning. According to the NXT Champion, anything is possible in WWE and he can’t rule out the possibility of Otis cashing in title opportunity against him. During the interview, Cole also advised Otis against coming for his title.

“I mean look at the records I’ve broken. the people I’ve beaten! So, very much so. I could see someone like Otis maybe deciding to challenge me for my NXT Championship. I think that’d be a giant mistake and I think he would instantly regret that decision, but I’m always ready to go.”

No winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder match has ever cashed in on the NXT Champion before, but the black-and-gold brand is on a bigger platform these days since moving to the USA Network last October. Since then, NXT has been presented as the third official WWE brand as opposed to a development show.

Charlotte Flair even challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship at this year’s WrestleMania after earning the right to compete for any title by winning this year’s Royal Rumble match. WWE has used main roster stars to elevate NXT in recent months, and Otis could be used in a similar capacity.

Otis also doesn’t seem like WWE’s idea of a main eventer for Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. While he is a fan-favorite his comedic persona doesn’t make him a sure-fire bet to win the WWE or Universal Championships. However, he might be viewed as the ideal babyface to topple NXT‘s top heel champion, who has run roughshod over the brand for months now.

However, Otis may have another title in his sights. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the superstar previously revealed his intention to team up with Tucker and go for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships instead. That’s unprecedented for Money in the Bank winners and WWE might not allow it, but anything is possible in the realm of sports entertainment.

Otis has added an extra layer of intrigue to WWE’s title scene, and it will be interesting to see if the company takes a chance on the underdog babyface.