WWE News: Legendary Superstar Signs New Contract

Ric Flair is one of the most well-known superstars in professional wrestling history, and he’s going to be sticking around WWE. There had been some speculation over the last year that Flair’s contract was close to expiring and that he would end up with another promotion. All of those rumors have proved to be false, and the “Nature Boy” will continue his run with WWE into the future.

Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that Flair’s last contract did expire at the end of 2019, and he’s been working without one for months now. That is no longer the case as the legendary former champion has signed a new deal with WWE and is under contract once again.

Flair’s last appearance for WWE was on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in April. It was the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Triple H, and he only appeared by way of a pre-taped message to offer up his congratulations.

Flair returned to WWE in 2012 but hasn’t wrestled a match for the company since June 2009. His in-ring career may have come to an end a long time ago, but he’s still a profitable name who has been in numerous storylines and angles over the years.

There have not been any exact details revealed on Flair’s contract as to the financial terms or length of it.

In the middle of April, nearly two dozen superstars were given their releases due to the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic. After their noncompete clauses expire, they will be free to sign with any other promotion they wish and work for them.

Flair is one of those superstars who will always be important to WWE due to his history in professional wrestling. Signing him to a new contract means that companies such as Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling can’t bring him in for special appearances or angles.

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is another iconic name who recently had his contract expire, and rumors of him heading to AEW have started up. PW Insider has already squashed those rumors and states there is nothing to them as of this time.

Ric Flair does have other business ventures in place, such as his T-shirt and face mask sales, but a new deal with WWE is potentially more profitable. The contract is likely for merchandising and could also have him used in an ambassador or even on-camera role as the company sees fit.