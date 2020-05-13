Scheana Shay Gets Fan Support Amid Bad ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Edit, Tom Sandoval Calls Her Season 8’s MVP

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star receives a wave of support from fan and friends following an editor's shocking confession about how she's portrayed on the show.

Scheana Shay is grateful for support from her fans and her co-stars following a recent confession from a Vanderpump Rules editor.

After Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger recently revealed in a now-deleted podcast that her “favorite game” is finding all of the “embarrassing things” Scheana does and putting them in the Bravo reality show– while simultaneously giving Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark a flattering “heroes ” edit — Scheana has received a wave of support from fans and famous friends.

“Bravo has advised Scheana not to address this topic, but she has seen a lot of the online support — even from some of her harshest critics — and it means a great deal to her,” an insider told Page Six. “She’s received several messages and calls from cast members, many of whom are working behind the scenes to ensure that Bravo and production don’t just sweep this under the rug.”

On social media, Vanderpump Rules fans showed support for the Bravo reality star with the hashtag “#JusticeForScheana.”

While Sheana hasn’t publicly commented on the editor’s podcast confession, she “liked” and retweeted a series of tweets from fans as they supported her and called for Dellinger to be fired, according to Us Weekly.

And on a recent podcast with Danny Pellegrino (via YouTube), Scheana revealed that the fan support is what’s keeping her going.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vanderpump Rules co-star Ariana Madix revealed that there is “a lot more” to Scheana’s story that is not shown on the Bravo reality show. She also teased that part of Scheana’s personal life could involve someone who doesn’t want to be filmed.

Co-star Tom Sandoval added that he thinks Scheana did “one hell of a job” this season on Vanderpump Rules. The TomTom co-owner added,” I would go so far as to say she was the MVP of Season 8.”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Scheana has been portrayed as a boy crazy party girl this season, while important aspects of her personal life — including her starring role in a Las Vegas show, her decision to freeze her eggs for future fertility, and her relationship with boyfriend Brock Davies — have barely been addressed or have not been shown at all.

Scheana recently started giving fans an up-close look at her life that goes way beyond what they see on Vanderpump Rules or hear about on her podcast. The “Good as Gold” singer recently launched a YouTube channel as a way to share more of her personal life with fans.