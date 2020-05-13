Scheana Shay Says She Started YouTube Channel Due To Her Unfair Portrayal On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The Bravo star creates her own content so fans can see 'the full Scheana.'

Scheana Shay says she started her YouTube channel so fans can see “the full Scheana.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 35, opened up about her unfair portrayal on the Bravo reality show just as an editor from the show admitted to purposely giving her an embarrassing edit.

In an Instagram Live with Hampton Water’s Jesse Bongiovi, Scheana said a huge part of her life has not been shown on Vanderpump Rules, and she felt it was unfair to her and to her fans.

“This whole life of mine since last August has not been on the show,” Scheana said, per Us Weekly. “You see a very one-dimensional, boy-crazy desperado [on the show], low-key making me look like I’m hitting on a child-person and that’s not me at all.”

Scheana added that while she knows she can be “annoying” at times and is far from perfect, she decided to take matters into her own hands and show other areas of her life via a visual medium that goes behind her Shenanigans With Scheana podcast.

Scheana started her YouTube channel two months ago. In addition to posts of her music videos, the actress and singer shares makeup tutorials, details on a move to Palm Springs, “day in the life” posts, and more.

Of course, the biggest part of her life that fans don’t see on Vanderpump Rules is her relationship with boyfriend Brock Davies. The gym owner and trainer is prominently featured in Scheana’s real-time YouTube videos at the same time that previously taped Vanderpump Rules episodes show her as single and boy-crazy.

Vanderpump Rules editor Bri Dellinger recently revealed that her “favorite game” is finding all of the “embarrassing things” Scheana does and putting them in the show. In two now-deleted podcasts, Dellinger even admitted to manipulating a cringey scene in which it appeared that Scheana was flirting with Stassi Schroeder’s 15-year-old brother.

Scheana has been vocal about her unhappiness over how she has been portrayed on Vanderpump Rules this season. The “Good as Gold” singer has said she knows reality TV is a job and has even been a good sport about most of it, but two of her most important”storylines” — her six-month stint as a star in a Las Vegas stage show and her decision to freeze her eggs so she can have children later in life — were barely mentioned this season on Vanderpump Rules. Instead, her persona as a party girl has been the focus.