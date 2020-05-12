Denise Richards Denies Rumors That She Quit ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have watched the drama unfold between Denise Richards and the rest of the cast, but the actress and model denied rumors that the ongoing conflict drove her to leave the show.

As Page Six reports, reports that Denise has exited the show have been swirling after she and her fellow reality stars had a major blowout during filming. But the 49-year-old says that while she missed a few periods of filming, she is still a part of the show.

“We were pretty much wrapped actually in December and I was asked to go to two events that we had,” she said. “I did not make it to those. That was the extent of me stopping filming … I did not quit the show … The only people that said I quit are some of the people on the show, and they never asked if that was true or not.”

Denise didn’t specify what events she missed, though insiders said that she wasn’t present for Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower or a trip to New York City to see Erika Jayne appear as Roxie Hart in a Broadway run of Chicago.

Things came to a head during the cast trip to Rome where the group confronted Denise about some of her behavior.

Kyle Richards has said in the past that Richards stopped showing up for filming or she would bring her husband with her or leave early while the cameras were rolling.

She said that Denise’s behavior bothered because she has made an effort to show up for events during the 10 years that she has been on the show.

“When you think about the things that people went through on this show, like, I never knew it was an option not to show up!” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two women have been battling after the 51-year-old made a snide remark about Denise’s appearance, calling her a “ragamuffin” on the show.

Denise has gained notoriety on the show for her willingness to be more casual while surrounded by women who often hire a team of people to help them maintain their glamorous appearances. She has appeared on camera in jeans and a t-shirt while others are in full formal wear, and expressed surprise that her co-stars were “so f*cking fancy.”

Kyle later apologized for the dig after Denise posted a series of her magazine covers on her social media.