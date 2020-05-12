Stefflon Don Poses On A Bed In Skintight Velvet Jumpsuit: ‘Wish You Were Here’

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share a number of new smoking hot photos of herself and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

The “Pretty Girl” songstress stunned in a skintight red velvet jumpsuit that had white detailing going down the side. The item of clothing had long-sleeves but still showed off her shoulders and upper back. Steff wore a bra underneath and sported her blue curly hair up in a high ponytail. The rapper put on a sparkly silver ring and didn’t opt for any other visible accessories. For her makeup application, Steff applied a glossy lip and appeared to have mascara and eyeliner on.

The 28-year-old posted three photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured by a bed from the side. Steff raised one leg and rested her hand close to her face. She tilted her head sidewards and looked at the camera lens with a pouty expression.

In the next slide, Steff was photographed sitting on the edge of the bed. She showcased her side profile and looked directly in front of her. The entertainer displayed her sharp jawline while resting one hand on the head of the bed.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped from the back. Steff rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and showed off the details of the garment from behind. She looked at the camera with a smirk and made the pose look effortless.

Steff didn’t add a geotag to upload. However, she has been spending her quarantine at home during the coronavirus pandemic and previously held a “quarantine party” to help entertain her fans.

In less than an hour, her post racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 780 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.4 million followers.

“Beautiful Woman. You are just my woman crush. Greetings from Luxembourg,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Steff!!! I love you so much!” another devotee shared.

“You are always looking fire,” remarked a third fan.

“This outfit looks amazing on you,” a fourth admirer commented.

