‘Outlander’ Season 6 Spoilers: Based On The Books, Here’s What Viewers Can Expect To See

The lives of the Frasers will be explored further in Season 6 of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12 (titled “Never My Love”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5, as well as the book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

With a TV series like Outlander, which is based on a series of books, viewers always have the option of gleening the original source in order to find out more about each new season before it arrives on television. Starz has remained fairly faithful to the books, which means it is very easy to find out what will happen in each season well ahead of time.

Some events that occurred in the fifth season of Outlander were actually taken from the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) abduction by Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) is one such example. However, there is still plenty left from Diana Gabaldon‘s expansive tome to fill the next installment as well as plenty of information for those who want to know ahead of time.

Take for example the introduction of the twins, Josiah and Keziah Beardsley (both played by Paul Gorman). As Vulture points out, with the arrival of these characters, a threesome storyline involving Lizzie (Caitlin O’Ryan) could be on the cards in Season 6. In the books, Lizzie ends up in a relationship with Josiah but soon realizes that she has also been sleeping with his brother as well. When she becomes pregnant, she ends up marrying both of them rather than having to choose one over the other.

Fergus (César Domboy) also looks set for a fairly harrowing season as well. Marsali (Lauren Lyle) will likely bear a child, Henri-Christian, who is born with dwarfism. Considering Marsali’s newfound knowledge in relation to science and the healing arts, it should come as no surprise that some consider this child’s affliction as a penance for her “sins.” As a result of all this, Fergus feels unable to protect his son and family and spirals down into depression. This ends in him attempting to take his own life before Jamie (Sam Heughan) comes across his adoptive son.

As for Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin), they could also suffer a blow regarding their offspring. In the books, Brianna gives birth to a daughter who has a heart defect. Unable to treat the ailment in the 1770s, the family makes a trip through the stones in order to get the medical treatment the child needs.

In addition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 5 finale of Outlander introduced a new character who is also a time-traveler like Claire, setting up a brand new storyline for fans. With Wendigo Donner’s (Brennan Martin) arrival, there is a good chance of prediction about what storylines will be followed from the book series.

In the sixth book, Wendigo attempts to steal gemstones from the Fraser’s by breaking into their house at Fraser’s Ridge. As seen in the Season 5 finale, Wendigo learned from Claire that gemstones are needed in order to travel through time. She also said that she had some. However, the break-in goes horribly wrong and deaths occur, leading to the obituary regarding Claire and Jamie that viewers have already learned about. Thankfully, it is not the Frasers’ bodies who are in that blaze and as a result of this incident, the couple returns back to Scotland at the end of the sixth book.

While the books give a good insight into what will happen in Season 6 of Outlander, it is also likely that Starz will shake things up a little in order to reveal some surprises for those who already know what is coming.