‘Outlander’ Season 5 Finale: Lauren Lyle Reveals Why Marsali Sought Revenge Against Lionel Brown

After Claire's violent attack, Marsali seeks revenge in the latest episode of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 12, titled “Never My Love,” of Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) suffered dreadfully under the instruction of Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy) and his group after they abducted her in last week’s episode of Outlander. Gang-raped by Lionel and his group, Claire was later rescued by her husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) and the group his had amassed. They then slaughtered the majority of Lionel’s group.

Lionel managed to survive and he was brought back to Fraser’s Ridge for further questioning. However, before that could happen, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) sought revenge on behalf of Claire who took her doctor’s oath not to harm others seriously and would not kill Lionel herself. Using a deadly herb, Marsali injected Lionel, killing him instantly.

Starz

Lyle has since spoken to Collider regarding Marsali’s decision to take matters into her own hands.

“Lionel openly and directly threatens Marsali, her own kids, her own family and her, and Marsali’s decision is not impulsive,” Lyle explained.

“It’s an inherent form of protection and needing to protect and I think that’s a lot about what this season was… This is not an easy world that they live in… This isn’t an easy time. There isn’t another option. He either kills or threatens or he doesn’t, and the only way he doesn’t is if he is stopped.”

Lyle also stated that, to her character, Claire has taken on the mother role to Marsali now that they have moved from Scotland to America with Claire’s adoptive son, Fergus (César Domboy). As a result of this, she is not only protecting herself in the Season 5 finale of Outlander but her extended family as well. By seeing Claire suffer and the manner in which Lionel is not repentant, even when being held captive, the character sees the only option of dealing with him is by killing him.

Lyle also pointed out that even though Marsali does not know about Claire’s ability to travel through time and that women will eventually be treated with more equality, Fergus has been raised in such a manner as to expect equality from his partner. This led to Marsali also expecting it from not only her husband but the men around her. With Lionel continuing to disrespect women, she saw it as having no other option but to dispense with the character.

As to how Marsali will further cope with her actions remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Season 6 of Outlander in order to find out more.