Lala Kent Claims New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Mates Were Not Needed At All

Lala Kent doesn't understand why five new members were added to the show for Season 8.

Lala Kent doesn’t believe Vanderpump Rules was in need of any new cast members ahead of Season 8 last summer, when producers chose to bring her five latest co-stars, Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett, to the Bravo reality series.

During an appearance on Maria Menounos’ podcast, Better Together with Maria Menounos, last Tuesday, Kent was asked if she felt the series was in need of a shakeup. She said that she feels the newbies are not needed, reminding Menounos and her listeners that when she joined the show for Season 4, she had to “earn [her] keep.”

“I think back on what we filmed this season and I don’t think they were needed at all,” Kent said, according to a clip shared on YouTube of the Cinco De Mayo episode. “There was so much drama that they could have just gone into all the nitty-gritty with it.”

According to Kent, she believes producers should have dug much deeper into her life, as well as those of the returning cast members of Vanderpump Rules instead of bringing in so many newcomers. After all, a larger cast means reduced time for each individual, which could result in a lack of authenticity — or a lack of interest from fans who aren’t getting the full stories of each person.

Looking back on her own addition to the show, which came after she was hired at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant as a hostess, Kent said she had a really rocky time as she attempted to solidify herself within the already established friend group. Given that she sees how easily the newbies became a major part of the show, she believes they are a little soft, to the point that they get upset about the smallest things.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, you would have crawled in a hole if you experienced what I experienced when I first came on here,'” Kent said.

Despite her rough start, Kent considers a number of her co-stars as some of her best friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent told People Now last month that she didn’t find the new Vanderpump Rules cast members to be interesting. She also accused them of reenacting what she and her other co-stars have done during past seasons. In addition, she claimed that she fast-forwards through their scenes.

“I know nothing about what’s going on with any of the new people,” she shared.