‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Reveals Where She Stands With Kristen Doute, Applauds Her Work Ethic

Raquel Leviss is revealing her current relationship with Kristen Doute.

Kristen Doute may hate James Kennedy but when it comes to her relationship with Raquel Leviss, the two ladies appear to be on good terms, at least at the current time.

While Doute has spoken ill of both Kennedy and Leviss in the past, Leviss revealed during an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, that things between her and Doute are “good” before admitting that when it comes to having a future friendship with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, she didn’t want to invest too much time into the situation.

“We’re good,” Levis told Pellegrino on the May 8 episode, via YouTube.

According to Leviss, she and Doute don’t know one another that well. So, she can’t say too much about Doute and who she is. That said, she is well aware of Doute’s controversial relationship with her boyfriend, James Kennedy, which played out years ago on Vanderpump Rules.

“I don’t see myself putting in too much time to get to know her because she has a lot of resentment for James,” Leviss explained.

Leviss went on to say that despite Doute and Kennedy’s past issues with one another, Doute has never been too mean to her. In fact, Leviss said Doute has always been kind to her and invited her to attend her James Mae T-shirt event last August during filming on the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

While Doute and Leviss weren’t close at the time, Doute likely needed all the support she could get after her former best friends, Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, cut ties with her weeks prior and proceeded to poke fun at her clothing line.

“I support her and her clothing line and I think it’s awesome that she’s working so hard in the wine business and in her clothing line. She’s very on top of that,” Leviss said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leviss didn’t appear to be on such good terms with Doute when she appeared on an early April episode of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show. As fans may recall, Leviss said at the time that Doute was “strung out” on Kennedy before saying that because Doute is so overcome with anger when it comes to Kennedy, she found it hard to have a conversation with her.

While chatting with producers, Leviss accused Doute of having a hatred toward Kennedy, who she’s been dating for nearly four years, and absolutely everything he’s involved with.