‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Proposes To Ciara, Kate Meets Jake

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, May 11, 2020 reveal that the week will kick off with both danger and romance in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) take a very important step in their relationship. Ben will finally get down on one knee and pop the question to the love of his life.

Of course, most fans will be over the moon about the engagement. Ben and Ciara have become a huge favorite among many viewers. Some fans even liken the couple to that of a young Bo and Hope.

Ciara will likely be stunned by the proposal. The couple have been through so much together, including Ben going to jail and nearly being executed for the murder of his own sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause). However, it was Ciara who proved Ben’s innocence and saved his life at the very last minute.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will meet the new guy in town, Jake (Brandon Barash). Like everyone else, Kate will be astonished by the fact that Jake looks identical to the late Stefan DiMera. The two will seemingly hit it off, and Kate will give Jake the rundown on Stefan.

There is much that could be told about Stefan, including his infamous family, his marriage to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), or his ruthless business style. It seems that Jake may be about to hear it all.

Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will finally come face to face with Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer). Xander is the man responsible for switching his daughter, Rachel, with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) daughter, Mickey, who tragically died shortly after birth.

Xander, along with Victor (John Aniston) are responsible for making Brady and his baby mama, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), believe that their little girl had passed away. Tensions will run high when the two men are in the same room together, and things will get physical as they come to blows.

Finally, Sarah will be in a hurry to pack her things and leave Paris after Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) threatened to call the police and reveal her whereabouts.

Sarah kidnapped baby Rachel after finding out that she wasn’t her biological mother. Now, Days of Our Lives viewers will see Kristen is headed to track her down and hopes to stop her before she can leave town yet again.