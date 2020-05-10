Kristin Cavallari Celebrates Mother’s Day Amid Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating Mother’s Day with her kids while in the middle of divorcing husband Jay Cutler.

According to People, The Very Cavallari star posted a photo of her and her three children — sons Jaxon, Camden, and daughter Saylor on Sunday. The sweet photograph at the beach shows her boys playing in the water as she crouched down next to daughter.

“Everything made sense once I become a mom to these 3. Being their mom is the greatest gift,” she wrote in the caption. She also sent well wishes to all the mothers in the world.

Mother’s Day marks Cavallari’s first holiday since filing for divorce from Jay Cutler.

Following obtaining custody documents, People reported that Cavallari would be spending the day with her kids, after reaching a custody agreement with Cutler.

“Mother’s Day and Father’s Day shall begin at 3:00 p.m. on the Friday immediately prior to the holiday, or 3:00 p.m. if there is no school, until return to school the Monday immediately after the holiday or at 9:00 a.m. if there is no school,” the agreement states.

Prior to the agreement being set in place, Cavallari and Cutler were headed towards a rocky divorce. Cutler was reportedly upset that Cavallari requested primary custody of their children. The divorce was meant to be an amicable one, but ups and downs proved that to be difficult. The custody agreement appeared to be a step in the right direction.

The documents stated that both parties “have entered into a Permanent Parenting Plan that they attest is in the best interest of their minor children and ask the Court to approve and adopt the same as its Order.”

The papers also showed an order giving Cavallari permission to use marital funds to purchase a new home for herself.

Until Kristin obtains her new home, the three kids are to remain at their Nashville, Tennesee home with their father. Cavallari and Cutler are said to be switching off every other week to stay with their children. They will alternate Easter and Thanksgiving, as well as fall and spring breaks.

Each parent will also have the right to two “unimpeded” phone calls per week and two FaceTime or Skype calls per week on mutually convenient days and times while the kids are with the other parent.

A source told the publication that Kristin had been “very torn” about the divorce, originally not wanting to move forward with proceedings for the sake of her kids.