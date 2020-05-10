‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Nina Lays Into Sasha Over Michael

Nina Reeves is on the warpath and her target this week will be her former long-lost daughter, Sasha Gilmore. The week of May 11 on General Hospital promises to be full of more drama and raw emotions when it comes to the little boy who is at the center of a custody battle. Sasha and Chase sacrificed love for the sake of Wiley and they are getting plenty of flack for it. Nina will be one of them who will confront Sasha about her misdeeds.

According to General Hospital spoilers by Soap Central, Sasha is expected to hear plenty from Nina as the Crimson editor gives her a piece of her mind. The likely source of irritation is Sasha seemingly cheating on Michael with Chase. Of course, viewers know it was all fake to get Michael and Willow to marry in time for Wiley’s trial, but only Finn and Carly know the truth right now. Nina will get wind of it and will confront Sasha about it.

Ever since Nina found out that Sasha faked being her daughter, she has been hot under the collar whenever they are together. Nina can be brutal and her anger has been towards the daughter that she thought she had.

If Sasha and Chase were together at the gym, why is Michael bringing her to the hospital?#GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @SofiaMattsson1 @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/tZcHwJ0pfC — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 7, 2020

The tables seemed to have turned with Nina’s feelings towards both Sasha and Willow. In the past, she was pretty mean to Willow as Charlotte’s school teacher. Once Nina found out all that Willow had gone through with Shiloh and then gave up her child for adoption, she began to soften towards her.

Nina has totally ruled Sasha out of her life and now her feelings will mount towards her when she confronts her about cheating on Michael. This will also likely make her feel even worse for Willow. There is still the possibility that Willow could turn out to be Nina’s daughter. Nelle is also in the running.

Now with Willow marrying Michael this week on General Hospital, Nina seems to be heavily in the mix of the Wiley saga. Whichever woman turns out to be her real daughter, Wiley will be her grandson in one way or another. It is also the daughter that she loved for months, Sasha, who gave up the love of her life for Wiley.

Will Nina ever forgive Sasha? The two women still have those mother-daughter feelings for each other. Sasha would love to have Nina back in her life if she would let her, but that doesn’t look like that it will happen anytime soon. However, once Nina eventually finds out the truth on why Sasha lied about her affair with Chase, that may all change.