Hailee Steinfeld Says Music Is ‘Occupying My Brain’ After Being Asked About ‘Hawkeye’ Rumors

If Hailee Steinfeld is going to play Kate Bishop in Disney Plus‘ Hawkeye series, she’s not admitting it just yet. Cameron Bonomolo of ComicBook reported the singer-songwriter and actor recently addressed the rumors she’s returning to the MCU in a recent interview. During her conversation with Sirius XM’s Morning Mashup, she claimed she was focusing more on her music than getting ready to take on the new role of a comic book character.

When the hosts asked Steinfeld about the rumors, she first pretended as though she couldn’t hear or understand the question. Eventually, she did address it directly.

“You know, right now, I will tell you that music is where my head is at. That’s what I’m focused on… that is what is occupying my brain at the moment.”

While it’s possible she simply doesn’t want to talk about playing the role of Kate Bishop until it’s official, Bonomolo has another theory. The writer pointed out it’s possible Steinfeld’s contract with Apple TV could prevent her from joining Hawkeye. He posits the actor could be prevented from working for a competing streaming service.

Whether or not Steinfeld is still being considered for the role of Bishop is up for debate. What isn’t in question is the character will play a central figure in the next phase of productions for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics, Bishop takes over the mantle of Hawkeye from Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner in the motion pictures. In the Avengers series, Barton transitioned into a new role as Ronin following the events of Infinity War.

The Hawkeye Disney Plus series takes place after Avengers: End Game and it’s thought Renner’s character will enter retirement while Bishop becomes one of the world’s newest superheroes.

In the comics, Bishop ends up joining a roster of caped and cowled crusaders known as the Young Avengers. It’s not clear if the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios plans on going down the Young Avengers road but Hawkeye and Kate Bishop are central to the next round of television and movies.

While some rumors say Disney Plus execs are desperate to land Steinfeld for the main character’s role, other whispers say the company has already moved on to other actors. Those reports claim there’s a handful of as-of-yet unannounced actors who are being considered.

For now, Steinfeld is said to be locked into an impending second season of her Apple TV series, Dickinson. The actor plays the titular character based on the famed author, Emily Dickinson.