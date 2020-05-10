Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, And Apollo Rossdale Bottle-Feed Piglets In Adorable Photo

Gwen was watching her youngest son feed one of the tiny pigs.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Apollo Rossdale were joined by a pair of adorable porcine companions in a sweet family photo.

On Saturday night, Gwen took to Instagram to share the snapshot with her adoring fans. It was taken on Blake’s sprawling property in Oklahoma. The 50-year-old No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous and content as she spent some quality time with her boyfriend and her youngest son. Gwen was pictured sitting on a set of brick steps outside. She was barefoot, and she was rocking an anklet on each ankle. One of them was a thick black-and-white band, and the other was a thin black string. Her only other visible accessory was a large gold cuff bracelet on her right wrist.

Most of Gwen’s clothing was blocked from view because she was bending over. The “Simple Kind of Life” singer was wearing a top or dress that featured an eye-catching print in an array of different colors, including yellow, turquoise, black, and white. Her legs were bare below the knee, and her calves were impressively toned. The singer was wearing her platinum blond hair down with a deep side part.

Gwen had a big smile on her face. She was resting her chin on her knee as she leaned down to scratch the head of a pint-sized piglet. The adorable animal had fuzzy brown fur and tan stripes. Apollo was sitting next to Gwen and bottle-feeding the hungry baby. The six-year-old son of Gwen and her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, was rocking a green camouflage-print T-shirt and red athletic shorts. Like his mother, the curly-haired country boy in the making was barefoot.

Blake was sitting on the other side of Gwen, and he was bottle-feeding another piglet. He was wearing a pair of blue jeans and a dark blue button-up shirt with short sleeves. In lieu of his usual cowboy boots, the “God’s Country” singer was rocking a pair of hiking shoes.

Gwen’s photo proved to be a big hit with her 10.1 million Instagram followers. Over the span of an hour, it received over 87,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Omg the amount of cuteness in ONE photo my heart,” read one response to Gwen’s post.

“Oh my goodness so much cuteness,” another fan gushed.

“Seriously the cutest couple I’ve ever seen! Don’t think I saw this coming, but I LOVE IT!!!!!” wrote a third admirer.

“Turning into a country girl. I see those bare feet too! Love it!” a fourth remark read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen and her kids have spent the last few weeks living with Blake at his secluded ranch in Oklahoma. During a podcast interview, Blake revealed that he’s been introducing Gwen’s three sons to the joys of spending time outdoors, and he said that he was even planning on teaching them how to catch crawdads to eat.