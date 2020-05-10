Andy Dalton Reportedly Talked To The New England Patriots Before Signing With Dallas

Andy Dalton might be a member of the Dallas Cowboys now, but they were reportedly not the only team that showed interest in the quarterback before he signed. Among the franchises that supposedly showed at least some interest in the “Red Rifle” were the New England Patriots. Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit recently reported the Patriots inquired about Dalton before he signed his one-year deal with the ‘Pokes

Buchmasser pointed to a story by Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson who claims the Patriots gave Dalton a call shortly after last month’s draft. Robinson’s explanation of why the team never managed to come to an agreement with the former Bengal might also help explain why Tom Brady is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

The Patriots made a call. I think what happened with the Patriots was, they don’t have any money. Patriots have no money. They’re up against it. They have to maneuver just to get their entire draft class signed. There’s more dead money there for New England than you think.

Buchmasser points out there are arguments to be had about how much interest Bill Belichick had in Dalton. The team already signed Brian Hoyer earlier this spring and they have said he’ll have a chance to compete for the starting job this season. There’s also Jarrett Stidham, who most analysts believe will have the first shot at winning the job. What is clear, the writer noted, is that the Patriots were unable or unwilling to match the Cowboys’ offer of one-year and $7 million.

By NFL standards that isn’t an expensive contract, even for a backup quarterback. Dalton has been a starter in the league since he entered the league. That factor earned him a slightly larger contract than other veteran QBs his age would have gotten, according to analysts.

Robinson pointed out the Cowboys weren’t the only team the Patriots were bidding against. He believes the Jaguars wanted Dalton bad enough they were downright angry they didn’t land him. He said the Bears had a legitimate interest in Dalton before he was ever released. Either his pricetag or the Bengals’ asking price ended up being too high for the Bears who eventually traded for Nick Foles.

Robinson’s report is in direct conflict with other stories about just how much interest Dalton generated both before and after he left Cincinnati. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, NFL insider Albert Breer claimed very few teams showed a real desire to sign the quarterback. The point is moot now as he’ll spend the 2020 season backing up Dak Prescott.