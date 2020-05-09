Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Demi Moore & More Stars Pay Tribute To Little Richard Following His Death At Age 87

The late music legend is remembered by many big names who looked up to him as an idol -- and some who hired him as a wedding officiant.

The music world is paying tribute to Little Richard. Following the death of the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer at age 87, famous friends took to social media to remember his influence in the music industry and call him an inspiration.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger paid tribute to Little Richard on Twitter more than 55 years after the two toured together. Jagger wrote that Little Richard was “the biggest inspiration” of his early teens and that his music is timeless. The “Gimme Shelter” singer added that he learned his stage moves from Little Richard.

“When we were on tour with him I would watch his moves every night and learn from him how to entertain and involve the audience and he was always so generous with advice to me,” Jagger wrote on Twitter. “He contributed so much to popular music. I will miss you, Richard, God bless.”

Bob Dylan, who grew up playing Little Richard songs on the piano when he was a kid, revealed that the “Good Golly, Miss Molly” singer was his idol and inspired him in his own career.

“I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved,” Dylan tweeted. “He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.”

Dylan added that he was lucky enough to play some shows in Europe with Little Richard in the 1990s and that they would hang out in his dressing room a lot. While he described his idol as “generous, kind and humble,” the “Tangled Up in Blue” singer added that he was always in awe in Little Richard’s iconic presence.

Many musicians also posted photos with Little Richard as they paid tribute to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend. Ringo Starr shared a snap with Little Richard smiling with the Beatles, calling it “a night to remember.” Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards also posted a pic with Little Richard as he described him as “the true spirit” of rock ‘n’ roll.

A night to remember little Richard. And the boys peace and love. ✌️????❤️????????????☮️ pic.twitter.com/VsRDLTVeeJ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020

So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020

Kiss singer Paul Stanley and “Godmother of Soul” Patti LaBelle also shared photos with their late friend as they remembered his iconic career.

LITTLE RICHARD Is A Cornerstone In The Very Foundation Of Rock & Roll. An Icon. A Songwriter And Performer With A Personality To Match. RIP Superstar. pic.twitter.com/Sdl6Yh59ex — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 9, 2020

The King of Rock and Roll#LittleRichard ♥️????♥️ pic.twitter.com/T4sSqC4LJr — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) May 9, 2020

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page wrote that Little Richard’s songs “pioneered” rock music, while E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt noted that his 1982 wedding to his wife Maureen Santoro was the first ceremony that Little Richard, a sometime preacher, officiated.

Actress Demi Moore also shared a photo of Little Richard officiating her 1987 wedding to Bruce Wills.

RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020

RIP Little Richard. The man who invented It. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard embodied the Spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. Were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020

Remembering #LittleRichard today… Bruce and I were so lucky and honored to have him officiate our wedding back in 1987 — thankful for the memories. Rest easy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MFU347Ogij — Demi Moore (@justdemi) May 9, 2020

Whitesnake singer David Coverdale also described Little Richard as a major career influence.

“RIP…HUGE influence & inspiration on how I started projecting my voice,” Coverdale tweeted of Little Richard. “HUGE…Still astonishes me when I hear him sing.”

Foo Fighters described the “Tutti Frutti” singer as a “rebellious innovator,” while Iggy Pop thanked him for his influence.

I was once asked, “If u could meet one person, who would it be?” I always said Little Richard. Because, to me, he was rock & roll’s most joyous, rebellious innovator.

Thank u for planting that seed, Richard. The world is a much happier place thanks to ur music.#RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/kiq2VOZs8O — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 9, 2020

MESSAGE FROM IGGY: „Dear Little Richard, thank you, RIP” — Iggy Pop (@IggyPop) May 9, 2020

And filmmaker Spike Lee described Little Richard as one of the “true creators” of rock ‘n’ roll. He also recalled a 1991 commercial he directed with the music icon and basketball great Michael Jordan.