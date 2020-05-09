Tamra Judge Slams ‘Ignorant’ ‘RHOC’ Cast For Filming Season 15 Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tamra Judge is upset with her ex-co-star's latest behavior.

Tamra Judge wasn’t impressed when she learned her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Wyndham-Burke and Emily Simpson, were filming Season 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought it was absolutely ignorant. I’m going to throw that out there,” Judge said during an appearance on Hollywood Life‘s TVTalk.

Earlier this week, amid the coronavirus crisis, Beador confirmed she was filming with her co-stars and showed off her makeshift set on her Instagram page. Around the same time, other came members of the show shared photos of them wearing masks with one another but failing to practice the six-feet social distancing rules. In fact, they were seen nearly cheek to cheek in a selfie shared to Dodd’s Instagram page.

Oddly, when Beador shared the same image on her own Instagram page, she claimed she and her Real Housewives of Orange County cast mates were “following the rules.”

“I saw it posted and I just put a hand over my face because I’m just like, ‘Who does that?’ You don’t say we’re social distancing and [write] we’re following the rules and your faces are this close from each other,” Judge explained. “It just wasn’t the smartest move on their part to post that publicly. To do it, period!”

As fans may have noticed, the cast first began production on the new episodes earlier this year but was ultimately forced to shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Since then, the cast has been capturing moments from their lives in quarantine on their phones and other equipment sent to them by the network.

The cast has also filmed solo virtual confessionals from their homes last week.

Judge initially reacted to the ladies’ filming session on Instagram after seeing a photo of them filming in close proximity to one another. At the time, the former cast member, who announced she was leaving the cast in January, posted a facepalm emoji in the comments section of the post..

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Windham-Burke recently spoke to Us Weekly magazine about filming the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County without Judge and her other former co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, noting that it has been “a lot easier” without the longtime housewives.

Windham-Burke also said Judge and Gunvalson’s absences had led her to form closer bonds with the rest of the women than she had during last year’s 14th season.