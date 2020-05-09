WWE News: Hall Of Famer Explains Why Ratings Are Declining, Doesn’t Blame Coronavirus

WWE‘s ratings have been declining in recent weeks. While the atmosphere of the shows due to the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly played a part in the drop in viewership, Bully Ray — formerly Bubba Ray Dudley — believes that the company’s inability to create credible stars is another contributing factor.

As quoted by 411 Mania, the Hall of Famer discussed the situation on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. According to Ray, the company has only been focused on “building” superstars in recent times. Now that several top stars are absent, the neglected mid-lower card talents aren’t in a position to carry the company as they haven’t been given any opportunities to make the fans care about them.

The Hall of Famer also discussed how the company used to place more focus on the roster as a whole, which meant that the shows could still draw ratings when main event stars couldn’t appear.

“Back in the day, if you go back and watch, all at one time, Stone Cold, Rocky, Triple H, Cactus, Taker, Kane, they were either gone or hurt or off TV, whatever, what did the WWE do? They relied on their second tier talent who was able to step right up, they were just waiting in that batter’s box, ready to get up there, and they were swinging away, and the WWE never dipped. Now we’re seeing a massive dip.”

The Hall of Famer blames WWE’s restrictions on superstars for them not getting over as well. He stated that he knows every superstar on the roster is talented, but the company’s tendency to micromanage every aspect of their characters means that the performers have struggled to make an impression. Ray believes that superstars being allowed to “flourish” would be an improvement that could boost the ratings.

However, the Hall of Famer also said that Vince McMahon is entitled to run the company any way he sees fit, so he isn’t obliged to make an effort to build new superstars. Chances are McMahon won’t be too concerned with Ray’s opinion, as the chairman believes that another factor is to blame for the declining ratings.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McMahon reportedly said that Brock Lesnar’s absence is the reason for the ratings drop. “The Beast Incarnate” hasn’t been around since WrestleMania 36, but he’s absent most of the year as he is signed to a part-time deal. There are clearly other factors causing apathy among WWE fans that the bosscould be overlooking.