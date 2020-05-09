Hanna Oberg Flaunts Toned Curves In New Leg Workout Video

Fitness model Hanna Oberg posted her latest workout video to social media platform Instagram on Friday, May 8. In the video, Hanna taught her 1.8 million followers some of her tried and true leg toning exercises.

Hanna wore a matching light-green sports bra and leggings outfit for the workout. The top left her arms exposed, showing off her muscles and full sleeve tattoo on her right arm. It also teased a strip of tummy. The leggings included a high waist band and contoured to her curvy backside and thighs. The fitness trainer added a pair of white sneakers to complete the outfit while accessorizing with a thin bracelet.

The model’s brunette waves were pulled back into a low ponytail to keep her hair away from her face during the workout and she left a couple of strands loose to frame her face. Hanna appeared to be wearing a touch of black mascara and lip gloss for makeup.

The leg toning workout consisted of five different exercises, each featured in its own short video clip in the post. Hanna carried out the workout in what appeared to be her home exercise space — an open, sunny room with wood flooring. She used a set of dumbbells, a black chair, and a gray ottoman for equipment.

The first exercise in the circuit was the three-pulse sumo, a move that required the use of the dumbbells. Hanna held them up to her chest and lowered her body into a squat, pulsing several times. In the second video, Hanna demonstrated the pulse reversed lunge, moving her body into a reverse lunge and pulsing her legs in the lowered position. The third exercise was the narrow stance split squat, for which Hanna used the black chair and dumbbells.

Hanna followed up the split squats with hamstring curls into reversed frog pumps. She positioned her body with her belly resting on the ottoman for the move. The final exercise in the routine was the one leg stiff DL.

In the caption of the workout, Hanna wished her followers a Happy Friday and added that the leg workout was fun and would leave them sore. She wrote out the names of the exercises and added the number of sets and reps her trainees should do for each. She also gave them the option of performing the exercises as a circuit for four to five rounds with a two-minute rest between rounds.

The workout earned plenty of attention from the fitness model’s fans, garnering over 25,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day.