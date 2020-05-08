Hulk Hogan Is Ready For Ring Return As He Shows Off Back Scars Following 10th Surgery

Even after more than 40 years in the wrestling business, Hulk Hogan showed he has no intention of slowing down in his latest Instagram post. Standing shirtless in his Hogan’s Beach Shop in Clearwater, Florida, the 66-year-old lived up to the tattoo covering his back — one that reads “Immortal” — as he showed the results of a lifetime in the ring. In the caption, the legendary wrestler revealed that he was ready to get back into the squared circle — and to take on the WWE roster — after recovering from his 10th back surgery.

The iconic pro wrestler was backgrounded by several bits of paraphernalia related to his trade, from flags to t-shirts to championship belts. His signature blond hair was visible beneath a red bandana, and the scars related to his various procedures were in full evidence.

Hogan underwent the surgery back in November 2019, when doctors fused together six levels in the wrestler’s spine. According to TMZ, he has been forced to undergo such procedures since 2009 due to the injuries he’s sustained during his wrestling career. Following the procedure, Hogan revealed to his Twitter followers what had previously been holding his spine together: a collection of screws that were now sitting on the table in front of him.

That is the old hardware that came out of my back brother. HH pic.twitter.com/fOpkFv6B7U — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 15, 2019

While doctors had recommended that Hogan wait at least four months before he begins his return to the gym, in January the wrestler dropped an incredible revelation on Twitter. He was already working out only seven weeks after his surgery, and even hinted that he would be able to make an appearance at the forthcoming WrestleMania 36.

They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother! I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother! HollyWoodHH4Life pic.twitter.com/nd1ccTy7kS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 4, 2020

He wasn’t able to make it to WrestleMania, but Hogan looks like he’s back and in fighting form as he closes in on the six-month milestone. While his Instagram followers didn’t seem interested in seeing him live up to his Mack truck-related claim, they were definitely happy to see the Hulkster at his best.

“No matter the years or back surgeries, Hulkamania will always run wild, brother!” wrote one fan.

“Hoping you’re feeling good, staying healthy and able to have a great quality of life post surgeries!” added another user.

“One last match!” a third follower wrote.

Hogan’s threat to the WWE roster is giving fans hope that they might see the legend in the ring one last time before he hangs it up for good. While he has been involved with the WWE since he returned to the company in 2018, he hasn’t participated in a WWE match since the 2006 edition of SummerSlam. Since then, Hogan had previously competed in several other promotions, but hasn’t had an official match since 2013.