Jada Pinkett Smith Flaunts Her Abs In A Black Sports Bra As She And Daughter Willow Work Out With Books

Jada revealed that she and Willow were getting ready for Mother's Day.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, showed off her washboard abs and worked up a sweat during a workout with her 19-year-old daughter, Willow Smith. On Thursday, the Gotham star took to Instagram to reveal the unusual way she and Willow were sculpting their abdominal muscles using books.

For their mother-daughter sweat session, Jada rocked a black sports bra with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck. She was also sporting a pair of baggy black athletic shorts, white ankle-length socks, and a white baseball cap with a curved bill. Her athletic ensemble exposed her chiseled midsection, which could be seen contracting as she exercised.

Willow was a bit more covered up in a colorful hooded sweatshirt that featured a tie-dye print in pastel shades of blue, yellow, and pink. She completed her outfit with a pair of black sweatpants and black sneakers.

Jada and Willow did a set of a difficult crunch variation that demonstrated their impressive core strength. They were lying on their backs on a large rubber mat in their home gym, and they were both using heavy books in lieu of weights. Willow had a hardback book titled Speak Truth to Power sitting on top of her shins, while Jada was using a a paperback copy of The Philosophy Of Maat Kemetic-Soulism. They had their hands behind their heads and their legs stretched out so that their feet were a few inches off of the floor. As they lifted their torsos up, they also brought their knees in toward their chests.

The women then grabbed the heavy books and lifted them up over their heads as they lowered their upper bodies back down. They kept their arms straight as they did another crunch, placing the books back on their legs when they were in the upright position.

Since it was initially posted, Jada’s inspiring exercise video has racked up over 600,000 likes and 10,000 comments. A few fans were impressed with how easy Willow was making the ab workout look. She has also showed off her incredible athletic prowess on her own Instagram page by performing challenging yoga exercises, like a transition from a handstand to a firefly pose.

“I would just like to say that willow makes that sh*t look like slicing through warm butter lol,” read one response to Jada’s video.

“How is Willow doing that with such ease?” another commenter wrote. “She looks like she’s could fall asleep.”

Jada also got plenty of praise for her efforts and her abs.

“Goddamn Jada! Those abs,” wrote one admirer.

“Jada! That stomach! Wow!” another fan gushed.

Actress Raven-Symoné also seemed to think that Jada deserved some credit for being such an awesome mom by spending some sweaty quality time with her daughter.

“Wish my@momma would do one with me! Sh*t!!!!” Raven wrote.