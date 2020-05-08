Lily Allen Stuns In Shorts & Fishnet Tights In Front Of Union Jack Backdrop For VE Day Appreciation Post

Lily Allen took to Instagram to honor VE day with a throwback photo of herself.

For those unaware, VE Day — also known as Victory in Europe Day — is a day to remember the end of the war in Europe. According to the Telegraph, Britons are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the historic day.

For Allen’s latest upload, she stunned in a white vest top that displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no necklaces. The “Hard out Here” songstress paired her ensemble with a tiny pair of shorts and black fishnet tights. The brunette beauty sported her dark hair up with a side fringe and applied a coat of black nail polish to her short nails. For her makeup application, Allen appeared to have a natural look going on. To complete the look, she put on a chunky ring and didn’t opt for any other visible accessories.

Allen posed in front of a large Union Jack flag curtain. She directly faced the camera and placed both hands on her hips. The BRIT Award winner parted her lips and crossed one leg over the other. Allen was captured from the thighs-up and made the pose look effortless.

As previously reported by MisatoJaganshi, this photoshoot took place for Glamour UK’s March 2009 magazine issue. Allen credited the publication by tagging them in her upload.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 11,100 likes and over 130 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.2 million followers.

“Your black hair and bangs are so iconic,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful inside and out,” another devotee shared.

“Today we also remember just how fit Lily Allen is too,” remarked a third fan.

“Could you be more adorable? Jeez!” a fourth admirer commented.

Allen’s younger brother, Alfie Allen, who is most known for his role as Theon Greyjoy in the successful television series Game of Thrones also commented with the peace sign emoji.

At the end of last month, Allen took to Instagram to also announce that she was 9 months sober. The singer is no stranger to being open about her experiences with drugs and alcohol and took to the social media platform to share the good news.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allen posted a selfie of herself in the mirror. She wore a sleeveless crop top with high-waisted gym pants that were cut out in the thigh area.

Allen received a lot of praise from her loyal following in the comments section, who were proud of her.

“Congratulations!!! That sh*t is so hard to do… I hope you are immensely proud of yourself!” one user wrote.