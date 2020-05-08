Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s New Single ‘Stuck With U’ Is A Heartfelt Quarantine-Themed Ballad

The music video featured cameos from Steph and Ayesha Curry, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, and more.

In a time where many people are self-isolating in their homes with loved ones, a song that’ll reignite love and passion may be exactly what couple’s need. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released a new single “Stuck with U” on the morning of Friday, May 8, that may spark that flame.

Both artists released the stick-figure cover art for the single on Saturday, May 2, across their social media platforms, sending fans into a frenzy.

The cover was a simple, child-like drawing that resembled a 3-D house with two bodies sitting inside of it.

The artist names are on the top of the house with the song title along the bottom. The drawing was created by American cartoonist and author Liana Finck who’s name can be seen in the bottom right corner of the cover art.

The song was not just a new project for the artists, it was also for a good cause.

“All net proceeds from the sales and streams of ‘Stuck with U’ will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with The First Responders Children’s Foundation,” read Grande’s Instagram post.

Along with the audio, the official music video was also released on YouTube. The video is a compilation video from fans across the country who would have attended their own proms this month.

With schools closed across the country, many teens are experiencing their proms and graduations virtually from homes.

Many of the video submissions included teens wearing their prom dresses, graduation cap and gowns, and spending time with their families and loved ones while quarantining.

A few celebrities made cameo appearances from their homes including Jaden Smith, Steph and Ayesha Curry, Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Max Ehrich and Chance The Rapper accompanied by his wife, Kirsten Corley.

While Grande laid in bed hugging and playing with two of her nine dogs, Bieber and wife Hailey are seen walking down what looked to be a very long driveway surrounded by acres of grassy land.

In just an hour following its release, the YouTube video gained 481,509 views and over 300,000 likes.

The collaboration was the first with the two artists and one that many Grande and Bieber fans had been waiting years for.

“Proud of this song and this cause. Hope you all like it. Ariana you are amazing. Happy this finally happened,” read Bieber’s Instagram caption.

Billboard reported that the single is only the first of many charitable events from the duo’s manager Scooter Braun’s organization, SB Projects. Braun plans on organizing more philanthropic projects that are scheduled to release throughout the year.