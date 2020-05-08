Gabrielle Union Says She’s Happy Steph & Ayesha Curry Didn’t Take Her Breakup Advice

Gabrielle Union shared why she told Ayesha and Steph Curry to break up early in their relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Union shared she gave the Currys advice back when they were dating. She told the young couple that they shouldn’t be together at that time. Additionally, she suggested Steph and Ayesha experience being with other partners instead of committing their lives to each other.

Union spoke about her comments with Essence during an Instagram live interview. She told the publication she found it funny that the conversation with her friends went viral. While many social media users found the clip amusing, Union said there was a reason she discussed it in the first place. The actress said she wanted to point out how remarks from family and friends can affect a relationship. In retrospect, Union said she’s proud of the couple for not taking her advice.

“The point of me sharing that story is, ‘why are you listening to people who don’t know you or what’s in your heart?’ At that time, I’d never accomplished what they were trying to do,” Union said. “So, don’t listen to me! And thank God they didn’t. Everyone is going to have an opinion, and everyone doesn’t know you.”

Steph and Ayesha have known each other way before he began his career with the NBA. The two met as teenagers while attending a youth camp in North Carolina. They went on to continue their relationship when they both attended Davidson College. Today, the couple has three children- daughters Riley, 7 and Ryan, 4 and son Canon, 1, per People. Together, the couple work on several philanthropic projects. They also share moments with their family on their Instagram pages. On Saturday, May 2, Ayesha posted that she and Steph are still thriving during their quarantine. After posting a photo of them cuddling outside, she shared they had a date night outside on their patio.

During their chat with the Currys, both Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade admitted she was in a different space than they were back then. In her younger years, she said she couldn’t see herself tied down with one person like Ayesha and Steph. However, she met her match in Wade later in life. After dating for several years, Union and Wade got married in 2014. Four years later, they welcomed daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade via surrogate. Union is also the stepmother to Wade’s daughter Zaya, and sons Xavier and Zaire. Prior to getting together, Union and Wade had both been married to other people.