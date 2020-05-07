‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Says MTV Only Showed ‘The Worst Of The Worst’ About Her Mother’s Death

Mackenzie McKee is not happy with the way MTV portrayed her mother’s death.

The Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter ahead of this week’s episode to take issue with the way the reality show showed her grieving over the loss of her mom, Angie Douthit. McKee’s mother passed away in December after a long and very public battle with cancer, with Mackenzie providing regular updates including the final days with her mother.

In her message this week, Mackenzie accused MTV of focusing on the more difficult aspects of her mom’s final days, including the disarray of their home and tensions within the family. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Mackenzie complained that producers decided to focus on the boys’ messy room, and that they failed to show the sacrifices husband Josh made to help take care of Angie and the family through their difficult time, instead focusing on a fight the couple had during that time.

“They filmed so much good stuff. With my mom, with Josh and I. And all that’s shown is the worst of the worst. That is not who we are,” Mackenzie tweeted before the episode aired.

Ahead of the episode, Mackenzie also shared that her mother was willing to share her story and her battle with cancer so she could spread an important message.

“My mom chose to let @mtv share her story so she could inspire all of you to know God loves you, you are important, and to #alwaysbekind because we are not promised tomorrow. Let’s choose today to not be sad, but be happy this world got to have her impact,” McKee tweeted.

There had been some signs that Mackenzie had some difficulty with the portrayal of her mother’s final days. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to Instagram back in March to share that she would not be watching the new season of Teen Mom OG as it was too difficult for her to relive the pain. The Teen Mom star had also deactivated her Twitter account at the time and said she was taking a break from being in the public eye to focus on her mental health.

“I am still trying to crawl out of last year and to have to relive it all over again is something I don’t think I can conquer,” she shared.

McKee tweeted again this week that she was continuing to focus on her own mental health and was seeking counseling.