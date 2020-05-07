‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani Explains To Eli, Ciara Tends To Injured Ben

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 7, 2020 reveal that there will be some big drama to close out another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) get into a disagreement about Lani helping Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) evade the police.

As viewers will remember, it was Kristen who stabbed Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) after she found out that it was he and Xander (Paul Telfer) who switched her baby girl, Rachel Isabella, with Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) baby, and made her believe that her daughter was dead.

Although Kristen’s boyfriend, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) confessed to the crime, Victor later woke up and told Eli that it was Kristen who actually stabbed him in the chest. Eli immediately began looking for Kristen, and suspected that Lani helped her friend skip Salem in order to avoid being arrested.

On Friday, Lani will explain to Eli why she helped Kristen, telling him that she wanted Kristen to get the opportunity to find her daughter and be a mother, which is something she never got to do after their son, David Abraham, tragically died at birth.

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be shocked when she stumbles upon her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) knocked out and beaten up in the garage where he’s working.

Ciara will help to nurse Ben back to health, but the pair will be very suspicious of the men who assaulted Ben believing that he was Stefan DiMera’s lookalike, Jake (Brandon Barash).

Elswhere in Salem, Xander will visit Victor with some bad news. Xander will tell his uncle that his wife, Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) knows the truth about everything.

Xander was forced to tell Maggie about the baby switch, and the fact that the car accident that she caused while driving drunk ultimately killed her granddaughter. He also told her that Sarah had skipped down with the baby and that Victor had been stabbed by Kristen.

In addition, Sarah’s plan to silence Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) and keep little Rachel for her own will hit a snag. Kristen is on to Sarah and she’ll stop at nothing to get her daughter back, even though she can likely understand the pain that Sarah is feeling at the moment.

Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Sarah’s plan unravels further and she may be looking at the end of the line for her time with the baby girl.