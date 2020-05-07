‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Kisses Jake, Hope & Steve Bond

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 7, 2020 reveal that there will be some heated situations for many fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be reeling after seeing the face of her dead husband, Stefan DiMera, on a man claiming to be named Jake (Brandon Barash).

Gabi is having a hard time believing that the man is simply a doppelganger for Stefan, and wants to figure him out. So, she’ll head to his place of work and plant a huge kiss on his lips.

Of course, Jake will be taken back by the unexpected kiss, and he’ll have some questions about Gabi’s mental state following the smooch. However, many fans will be delighted to see the pair sharing romantic scenes again, and are hoping that this is the beginning of a reunion for the duo, whether Jake is really Stefan or just someone who looks exactly like him.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will find himself in a dangerous situation. There is a lot going on with Ben at the moment. The people of Salem know he’s a confessed murderer, and his nephew David is in the middle of a custody battle between Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Evan Frears (Brock Kelly).

Since Evan’s father is none other than Orpheus, it seems that being related to David could put Ben in danger if the villain decides to set his sights on him.

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will question her good friend Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) about her feelings for Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

It’s been a confusing time in Kayla’s life since Steve returned to Salem. and now that he’s back to his old self things are even more difficult for her. Steve has revealed that he’s in love with Kayla, and had planned to fight for her affection after learning that she’d moved on with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

However, after thinking about the situation further, he told his former wife that he was going to step back and allow her to be happy with Justin. Perhaps, Kayla will open up to Marlena about how she really feels regarding Steve’s decision.

All the while, Steve has decided to move in with his good friend, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). The two are currently going through similar situations as they get back to their own lives following a period of time where they were brainwashed to believe they were Stefano DiMera and Princess Gina.

Days of Our Lives fans will watch as they lean on one another as they move past their recent traumas.