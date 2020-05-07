Kelly Clarkson Asks Eliminated ‘The Voice’ Contestant To Sing With Her In Las Vegas

Kelly had a special invitation for one 'The Voice' star.

Kelly Clarkson had a pretty great consolation prize for one The Voice contestant after they were sent home from the competition this week. The star took to Twitter to console Mandi Thomas after she sent Kelly a very sweet message on the social media site following her elimination during Monday’s (May 4) episode of the show.

Kelly shared a huge invitation for Mandi as she asked her to join her on stage in Las Vegas when her Sin City residency finally begins next year.

“Girl, come sing with me in Vegas when we’re allowed to congregate again haha!” Kelly tweeted on May 6.

“I wish I could hug you right now! You did a great job and I am so happy we now know each other and I had the chance to work with you,” the mom of two then added alongside a hugging emoji, noting how difficult it was for them to not be together as the latest episodes of The Voice are being done via video call due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly’s invitation was actually in response to a very sweet message the Memphis singer sent out to her via the social media site earlier in the day, which Kelly quoted in her generous reply.

Mandi shared a photo of the duo smiling together on set prior to the current social distancing rules.

She told Kelly how much she’d enjoyed working with her before she was eliminated from Season 18 following her performance of Lee Ann Womack’s 2000 hit “I Hope You Dance.”

“I didn’t get a chance to express my gratitude to you publicly, but I just want you to know the best part of this experience was getting to work with you,” Mandi sweetly told Kelly, tagging her at the start of her tweet.

“You were the one I wanted, and I’m so blessed that you took a chance on me,” she continued, adding that she would be “#teamkelly for life!!”

But, unfortunately, it looks set to be a while before the twosome can show off their powerhouse vocals together on stage in Las Vegas.

As reported by Pop Culture, Kelly pushed back her “Invincible” residency shows until next year.

Kelly’s shows were initially set to take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from April 1 until September 2020. It was then pushed back a few weeks due to the pandemic, though the star announced in an Instagram video last week that it now will not be going ahead until 2021.

Kelly — who’s been very open about how she’s coping while locked down in her cabin in Montana — called postponing the shows a “very difficult decision” but noted that everyone’s health was her number one priority.