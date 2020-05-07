‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Vinny Reveals His True Feelings For Angelina

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will heating up during tonight’s episode when Vinny Guadagnino will reveal his true feelings for Angelina Pivarnick as the housemates celebrate her bachelorette party in New Orleans. As the group, which also includes Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, honors their pal, things get a little personal in a new clip posted by MTV to Instagram.

According to the caption of the post, things will get “sappy” for both Vinny and Angelina, whose love/hate relationship has been one of the cornerstones of the series. As the roommates sit around a large table, each took a moment to celebrate Angelina with some supportive words.

Nicole began by saying to her friend she was happy she finally found her soul mate. Mike remarked how proud he was of Angelina that she has matured so much over the past 10 years and how excited he was to see her as a wife. Pauly said how Angelina’s return to the series after eight years, which was supposed to be a prank for Mike, turned into a renewal of their friendship. Jenni stated that she was happy to have squashed their issues and be there to support her friend.

But it was Vinny who brought Angelina to tears by stating that back in the day he used to look at Angelina and say, “that’s a cool girl. I could never get a girl like that.” He then stated he was happy for her.

Angelina, in turn, then stated that she always knew Vinny had a thing for her and said that on the day of her wedding to Chris Larangeira, Vinny would likely be thinking it could have been him. The two had hooked up several times during Angelina’s first two seasons on the show and have been innocently flirting since she returned for the reboot series three seasons ago.

Viewers will also see Vinny and Jenni talk out their differences regarding the behavior of Jenni’s younger boyfriend Zack. Also, Jenni may rekindle her Season 1 hookup with Pauly if a tease from the series last episode is any indication.

IT'S! HAPPENING! SEE YOU NEXT JERZDAY I CAN'T STOP SCREAMING!!! #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/EccLcIc7iF — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 1, 2020

“I love how Vinny showed his soft side for her he’s the best,” said one viewer in the comments section of the post.

“Hold up- he’s gonna tell Angelina how he really feels? Didn’t see that coming!” stated a second fan.

“Oh boy, I can’t wait to see, love these people. Jerzday is the best dayyyy!” exclaimed a third follower.